Brad McCaslin Named New Head Football Coach

David Carey

Staff Writer

The search is finally over as Benedictine formally announced that the new head coach for the football team will be Brad McCaslin.

McCaslin was the defensive assistant coach at the University of Buffalo. The University of Buffalo is a Division 1 program that competes in the Mid-Atlantic Conference. McCaslin will be bringing three decades worth of experience to the table, and both the players and athletic department felt that Coach McCaslin would be a great fit.

McCaslin said, “My family is thrilled and we have talked about a time where our experiences would put me in a position to lead a program.” A lot of excitement is building around the football program as Benedictine hopes to build off of a 7-3 season in 2017.

Coach McCaslin also has coaching experience at Drake University, Eastern Michigan University and University Nebraska-Omaha. In his three decades of coaching experience, McCaslin has been in seven conference championships and has had 15 winning seasons under his belt. He hopes to bring this experience to help build a quickly growing program.