BenU Student Art Exhibition is now open

Jennifer Flores News Editor

The Komechak Art Gallery,Kindlon Hall – Fifth Floor, is hosting the popular BenU Student Art Exhibition. This year, however, there was a twist, with more entrees than before and even a guest Judge. The exhibition will run from April 16 – April 30, 2018.

This year the student art show was extended to the communication, graphic design, and art students. With this expansion of eligible pieces it was no wonder that museum received over 100 entrees this year. Not all of the art submitted was displayed, only the very best.

“ I personally wanted to emphasize that the work we showed was the best of the best.” said Teresa J. Parker, Curator, Lecturer.

The art exhibition was such a success last year that there as even a guest judge invited this year. Guest judge,Christine Rabenold, came from North Central to select the best in show piece as well as the other pieces that would win awards. The prizes included prize money and gift certificates.

“We really want to have them [students] shine and show their best work within the last year” said Parker.

This exhibition won’t last long so remember to go and look at it before the next one is put up. The next event will be the BenU Senior Show which will run from May 1st until graduation on May 12th.