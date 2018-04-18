Rampage: When Animals Have Had Enough

Samara Wiley

Staff Writer

Film overview: Global powerhouse Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once again leads in the new action-adventure film, Rampage. Rampage also stars actors Breanne Hill (Amy), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Harvey Russell), Naomie Harris (Dr. Kate Caldwell) and Malin Akerman (Claire Wyden). This film is definitely one to watch if you enjoy sci-fi thrillers with intense action.

Directed by Brad Peyton, Johnson stars as primatologist Davis Okoye, a man who keeps people at a distance, but shares an unshakable bond with George an extraordinarily intelligent and incredibly rare albino silverback gorilla who has been in his care since he was rescued as a young orphan from poachers. However, as a rogue genetic experiment gone wrong, this gentle ape mutates into a raging creature of enormous size. If things were not bad enough, soon after Johnson discovers there are other animals like George.

Review: The film hit theaters Friday April 13 and the feedback it received was very positive.

According to IMDb.com this movie is, “Action packed, big, loud and a lot of fun.” Koimoi.com reviews declared that “Dwayne Johnson, yet again, proves why he is one of the most entertaining stars at present.” The Times of India stated, “A loud and thundering action film featuring Dwayne Johnson in top form.”

Opening night Rampage brought in $25.6 million and overseas the film earned $36.7 million from all 61 markets through its opening weekend.

What will Okoye do to tame this tall beast? Seems like teamwork and quick thinking will have to do. Check out this film if your ready for the wild to fight back!!