Benedictine Baseball Updated Schedule

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine baseball team has gotten off to an extremely hot start to open the season and have positioned themselves to potentially make a run at the NACC Title. The team currently holds a 12-5 record and is undefeated in conference play with a record of 4-0.

After a series of rain outs in the last week, the Eagles are now on track to finish out the season by playing the remaining 22 games over the course of 18 days beginning on April 19th.

On the April 19, the Eagles will return to the Benedictine-Lisle Sports Complex to take on Lakeland in a NACC Conference doubleheader before heading to the University of Chicago on April 21 for another doubleheader. The Eagles will return home again on Sunday, April 22 when they host the Aurora Spartans.