‘The Incredibles 2’: Elastigirl Is Front and Center in the Latest Trailer

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

Disney and Pixar released the first full trailer to their upcoming superhero sequel, The Incredibles 2. The trailer offers more insight to the plot of the film, with Elastigirl leaving Bob / Mr. Incredible home to take care of the kids as she goes off to fight crime. The trailer also offered a glimpse at the villain of the film, The Screen Slaver, who looks to have the ability to hypnotize.

The first film followed Bob’s return to his superhero life after it being outlawed. Bob was eventually joined by his super powered family and took down his old admirer, Syndrome. The film was a critical success, receiving two Academy Awards, including one for Best Animated Feature.

The long-awaited sequel is set to take place right after the first film, with the superhero family taking on the Underminer. Returning for the sequel is Holly Hunter as Elastigirl/Helen Parr, Craig T. Nelson as Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible, Sarah Vowell as Violet Parr, Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius Best/Frozone, and writer/director Brad Bird, who also voices Edna Mode.

Some newcomers to the cast include, Huck Milner as Dashiell “Dash” Robert Parr, Jonathan Banks as Rick Dicker, Bob Odenkirk as Winston Deavor, Catherine Keener as Evelyn Deavor, Sophia Bush as Voyd, Isabella Rossellini as The Ambassador, and John Ratzenberger as The Underminer.

The Parr family returns to theaters with The Incredibles 2, coming out June 15, marking a 14-year gap between the two films.