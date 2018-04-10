Rizzo Placed on DL

David Carey

Staff Writer

The Chicago Cubs officially had their home opener yesterday, however they will be without their star first baseman Anthony Rizzo for the first homestand. Rizzo has been dealing with lower back tightness and will be placed on the Ten Day Disabled List retroactive to Friday, April 6.

On the move, Rizzo said, “I think if it was 80 degrees right now or 20, it doesn’t matter, it’s right to get it better for the long haul.”

The Cubs have struggled out of the gate so far this season, taking two out of their first four games against the lowly Miami Marlins and then lost 1-0 against the Reds and again were able to split the four-game series against Milwaukee this past weekend.

Their hitting has been hard to watch so far as Outfielder Kyle Schwarber, Outfielder Jason Heyward, Outfielder Albert Almora, Second Baseman Javier Baez and Rizzo have all been hitting under .250 to start the season.

On the other hand, their pitching has been phenomenal as their team ERA sits at 2.59. Eventually the Cubs will get back to their old ways and start hitting again soon, but this slow start and Rizzo’s injury could hurt them at the end of the season when they are in the dog days of September fighting for a division title.

Only time will tell when these Cubs will start hitting again, but the injury to their captain certainly does not make it seem like the slump will end soon.