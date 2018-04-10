Benedictine University to Host Dr. Wendy Pearlman

Jennifer Flores

News Editor

Benedictine University’s Student Organize for Syria club will host Dr. Pearlman to come and speak about the Syrian voices that usually go unheard. The event will be concluded with a light Syrian cuisine after the presentation. The event will be held on Monday, April 16, from 5:30-7:30 pm in the Goodwin 321.

“She will be speaking of her humanitarian work as well as how she writes and advocates for humanitarian crises specifically in Syria,” said Dr. Isaac Gold, Muslim Faith Advisor, via email.

Dr.Pearlman tells the story of hundreds of Syrians who had been displaced due to the war. The way that her book tells a story is truly one of a kind.

“Based on interviews with hundreds of displaced Syrians conducted over four years across the Middle East and Europe, We Crossed a Bridge and It Trembled is a breathtaking mosaic of first-hand testimonials from the frontlines. Together, they cohere into an unforgettable chronicle that is not only a testament to the power of storytelling but to the strength of those who face darkness with hope, courage, and moral conviction,” stated an Amazon description of her book.

Her book has been long listed for the Carnegie Medal for Excellence. It has a powerful message and displays it in a creative blend of styles.

To RSVP for this event please do so on the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-crossed-a-bridge-and-it-trembled-voices-from-syria-tickets-44707978768