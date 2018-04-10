Benedictine Baseball Sweeps Dominican On The Road

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine University baseball team swept the Dominican University Stars on Tuesday behind a pair of strong starting pitching performances from Junior Frank Greco and Sophomore Ryan Miller.

In game one, Greco threw eight innings, while only allowing three hits and one run. Shortstop Kyle Mitter led the charge on offense for the Eagles driving in one run while tallying three hits. The Eagles went on to win the game by a score of 3-1.

“It felt good to go eight innings and get another pair of wins,” said Greco, “Now we have to prepare for our next series.”

In the second game of the series, the Eagles once again defeated the Stars, this time by a score of 6-3. Miller pitched his way to his 4th win of the season while only allowing one run over seven innings. Senior Catcher DJ Dillon scored two runs in the game while also tallying two hits.

With the sweep, the Eagles improved their NACC record to 4-0 and their regular season record to 12-4. The Eagles are in action on April 14th when they travel to Rockford University in another NACC matchup.