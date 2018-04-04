Men’s Volleyball Ranked Ninth in the Nation

David Carey

Staff Writer

The Benedictine men’s volleyball team has been on quite a stretch lately. They recently overtook the #9 ranked spot in the nation this past week.

The team is currently 19-4 on the season and they only seem to be getting stronger. They are currently on an eleven game winning streak, getting hot right before the NACC and NCAA DIII tournaments.

Benedictine will have a great matchup against #7 ranked Dominican University on April 4th.

“We have a bunch of guys who are super competitive every day in practice and work really hard all the time,” said Setter Joe Lock, “It’s been really fun being so successful this season but we still have big games coming up.”

With a strong mix of leadership from upper classmen and youth, the Eagles look great heading into the conference tournament.