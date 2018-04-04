Emily Nitti

Scene Editor

It’s T-Shirt Time!

The MTV reality show Jersey Shore is making it’s come back debut this Thursday, April 5 with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. MTV surprised fans back in November announcing the show’s return. However, it doesn’t look like the whole cast will be returning.

Benedictine student Gianna Toniolo is more than prepared for Thursday’s premiere, “I have my ‘jerzday’ gear all ready to go for the premiere! I’m so excited for the show to be back, I can’t believe it’s actually happening.”

The lineup includes Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation Sorrentino. But with a recent trailer for the new season showed that a not-so fan favorite will be returning as well, Angelina.

Many fans were wondering why Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was not returning to the show.

“She didn’t want to be a part of it because she’s moved on with her life,” Co-Star Jenni Farley had told E! Online when they interviewed the cast in their Miami home during taping, “We truly wanted it to come back, but we never though that, so when the opportunity came, she’s just in a different place now. And she had real-life drama in this house, so I think she just didn’t want it brought up again.”

Of course, Farley was referring to the on-and-off again relationship between her and co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Although the show was not returning to Seaside, New Jersey, MTV had the fans vote for where they should go: Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Dallas or Miami. The fans chose and they wanted the cast to return to Miami for the first time since Season two of the original show in 2010.

The cast has been posting non-stop to their individual social media platforms with teasers and clips for the upcoming season.

“I don’t think it’ll be different from the past seasons because they all still have the same personalities,” said Benedictine senior Lauren Bosman when asked what she thinks the new season will bring, “Yes, they’re older and some have children, when they all get together they’re all still crazy!”

Here’s a short forty-one seconds of the rollercoaster that is Jersey Shore: Family Vacation:

Happy JERZDAY! I can't believe we're only one week away from #JSFamilyVacation. 💪🌴 Here's a sneak peek of what’s to come in our TWO HOUR PREMIERE next Thursday, April 5th at 8/7c on @MTV. 🗣️ IT'S F*CKING CRAZY! pic.twitter.com/tX9GIKf7HL — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) March 29, 2018