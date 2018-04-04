Donald Glover Responds to Animated ‘Deadpool’ Series Cancellation

Ryden Scarnato

FX recently pulled the plug on the upcoming Deadpool animated series coming from Atlanta creator Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover. The show was announced last May and received a 10-episode order for FXX.

FX cited “creative differences” in a statement announcing the cancellation.

“FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” FX stated, “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

A few day later, Glover responded to the news on his personal Twitter account tweeting, “for the record: i wasnt too busy to work on deadpool.” Glover later went on to post a 14-page spoof script titled “Finale,” offering insight as to why the series may have been canceled. All the tweets were later deleted off Glover’s twitter account.

There have not been any updates as to whether the show will continue without Glover. However, Glover remains plenty busy with his hit show Atlanta, currently airing its second season on FX. Glover is also starring in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, due out this May and is voicing Simba in the upcoming live-action Lion King remake.

Glover still has plans on the music side as well after winning a Grammy for the single, “Redbone.” Glover also retired his musical alias, Childish Gambino, after his recent album, “Awaken My Love.”

While the Deadpool animated series is in question, the live action Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, comes out May 18th and recently released a new trailer.