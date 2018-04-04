Benedictine Spring Ball to Bring Night of Fun and Excitement

Jennifer Flores

News Editor

After coming back from spring break and finals right around the corner, the Spring Ball will be one of the final major events one can relax in before the end of the school year. The Spring Ball is an evening of excitement for students to have fun and enjoy some of downtown Chicago’s best attractions.

Spring Ball is Benedictine’s formal where students get a chance to wear cocktail and evening gowns, dance and eat a three-course meal. This year, it will be held on April 13th on the Blue Boat Cruise.

Students enjoy the formal hosted by Benedictine.

“I’m looking forward to having a great time with friends and make this trip a memorable one since I’ve never been on the Mystic Blue before,” said Benedictine Junior Hasan Taqvi. Taqvi will be attending his first Spring Ball this year.

The tickets to this event will cost $25 per person and can be either purchased on the event website or in person at student accounts in the Krasa Center 020.

“Hopefully, it’s a great night full of laughs, good food, and loud music,” said Taqvi.

Transportation will be provided by the school to the cruise with check-in at Kindlon Hall, opening at 5 PM and busses departing at 6 PM. Transportation by school is required. Picking up tickets at Krasa 020 is important to know what bus one is on.

The official boat cruise will last from 8 PM-11 PM with the busses dropping everyone off at Kindlon.