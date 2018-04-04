Benedictine Applies to Move to Great Lakes Valley Conference

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

Benedictine University has applied for an opening in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, as the conference is looking to replace the recently closed St. Joseph’s University in Rensselaer, Indiana according to a memo from President Michael Brophy.

As reported by The Candor a few months back, Benedictine University has applied to begin the transition to become a NCAA Division II athletics institution. The move would see the Eagles leave their current conference, the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, which is a member of the NCAA Division III.

“The Great Lakes Valley Conference is composed of institutions that are committed to the NCAA Division II principles that focus on the balance of academics and athletics. The conference is excited to learn of Benedictine University’s application to enter into the Division II reclassification process and are pleased to know of the University’s acceptance of our invitation for GLVC membership,” stated Great Lakes Valley Conference Commissioner Naumovich in the memo.

The GLVC is composed of 15 Universities spanning five different states including Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky. If Benedictine were to be added to the conference, they would become one of five Division II schools in the state of Illinois and would be one of two institutions in the Chicagoland area with the other being Lewis University in Romeoville.

If the move goes as planned for Benedictine, this spring season will be the last time Benedictine will compete as a member of the NACC.