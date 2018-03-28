Fall Registration Will Begin Next Week

Jennifer Flores

News Editor

Spring break is over and the end of the school year is closer than ever. With the school year ending, it is time to start looking to next year. Benedictine’s fall class registration for students begins next week.

The fall class schedule is already available at the BenULive website. Before students can register for classes, all holds must be removed from their accounts. Every student has an advising hold on their account and must meet with their respective advisor to get the hold lifted.

Karen L. Campana, Director of Advising sent out an email to campus on March 23 describing each different type of hold on the accounts as well as where on can go regarding the respective hold. Students should get in touch with their advisors and check their emails for any updates on their accounts.

For an accurate date of when students should sign up for classes one can look at how many credits they have earned until this point. That information can be found on one’s unofficial transcript as well as the academic checklists.

Classes fill up fast for the fall considering some classes are only offered in the fall. A piece of advice for signing up for classes is to make one’s schedule in the shopping cart function and to have back up classes in there as well.

Student account holds may take longer to remove than one would anticipate; students shouldn’t wait until the last-minute to clear up any holds.