Return to Hogwarts in the First Trailer For ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

The beloved school of witchcraft and wizardry returns in the first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and prequel to the Harry Potter films reveals a more colorful Hogwarts and a young Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Law.

The trailer also features the return of magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob (Dan Folger). The teaser trailer also features quick glimpses of Credence (Ezra Miller), Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz) and Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner).

The film is set to take place primarily in Paris, following Newt, tasked by Dumbledore to hunt down the dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald, portrayed by Johnny Depp. Controversy alluded the casting of Depp after domestic abuse allegations were made against the actor. Director David Yates defended the actor and the studio plans on keeping him on board as the main villain for the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Along with the new trailer, a poster was revealed featuring Newt and Dumbledore with the familiar sign of the deathly hallows in the background. A new logo for the Wizarding World brand is also present at the beginning of the trailer, with nine wands of prominent witches and wizards throughout the Wizarding World saga, creating the image of an open book.

The Wizarding World will continue to expand as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set for release in theaters on November 16th with a screenplay from J.K. Rowling.