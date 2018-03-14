Jordan Johnson Brings Home a National Title

David Carey

Staff Writer

Jordan Johnson and the Benedictine Men’s Track and Field team headed down to Birmingham, Alabama to try to bring home a national title. The team finished sixth nationally and put Benedictine on the map as a force on a national level.

Johnson was the highlight of the day, coming in first place and taking home the national title in the 200m National Championship on Saturday. Johnson was also able to take third place in the 60m.

Luther Newborn also represented BenU and made a third place finish in the triple jump and Matt Fleming placed 5th in the long jump. Johnson finished with an official time of 21.67 seconds in the 200m and earned himself All-American honors.

Benedictine is establishing itself as one of the premier track and field teams in the nation as it looks to head into the outdoor season this spring.