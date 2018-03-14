2018 Brings Another Great Film With Red Sparrow

Samara Wiley

Staff Writer

Another star-studded film from 2018’s spectacular film season! Jennifer Lawrence stars once again as the main heroine as she gives herself up (I volunteer as tribute), but this time she plays the beautiful, talented and seductive Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova in the action-packed adventure Red Sparrow. In the film, Engorova must give up ballet and trade in her pointe shoes for espionage training in master arts of seductive license to kill.

Director Francis Lawrence gives us a storyline that is not just personal but dark and alluring. Along with actors Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts, and others, this film is definitely one to watch if you want to see an action filled thriller.

Review: Despite not watching this film yet, just by watching the trailer, the film itself makes a statement that it will stand out. This film says a lot.

Even with an award-winning cast and interesting storyline, critics say that Red Sparrow does not hold a candle to the stunning Black Panther film released in February. However, this female-lead film I believe in the eyes of women says something about women’s empowerment that we too can challenge the world of espionage.