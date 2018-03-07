Oscars 2018: A Recap and the Winners

Emily Nitti

Scene Editor

From serious to silly, the 90th Academy Awards ceremony took place on Sunday, March 3. Host Jimmy Kimmel took time to both acknowledge #MeToo and to hand out hot dogs at a near by movie theatre. Jokes aside, the show ultimately emerged as a powerful call for inclusion and diversity in Hollywood.

Guillermo del Toro’s, “The Shape of Water”, was honored as best picture and del Toro also won the best director Oscar.

Jordan Peele collected the best original screenplay award for “Get Out”, a movie that was centered on racism in the liberal white suburbs. Frances McDormand, won best actress for her portrayal of a mother seeking justice for her murdered daughter in the film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, which made a dramatic stand for gender equality in Hollywood.

McDormand thanked “every single person in this building” and her sister before she had asked the female nominees in the room to stand. “Look around,” she said “we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed”.

Here are some of the big winners from Sunday night:

Actor: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Actress: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Support Actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Animated Feature: “Coco”

Visual Effects: “Blade Runner 2049”

Film Editing: “Dunkirk”

Live Action Short: “The Silent Child”

Song: “Remember Me” from “Coco”