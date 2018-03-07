Benedictine Head Football Coach Steps Down

David Carey

Sports Writer

Benedictine Football’s Head Coach Josiah Sears officially stepped down from the program and will be the new Offensive Coordinator at the highly touted IMG Academy High School in Florida. Benedictine went 13-7 in the two seasons under Sears and just this past season, Quarterback Ryan Sample set multiple school records under Sears’ tutelage. Benedictine averaged 33.2 points per game this past season and averaged just over 440 yards per game as well showing Sears skills teaching an offense during his time here.

One player on the football team had this to say in response to Sears’ announcement to leave, “First and foremost I want to say that coach Sears was a spiritual, energetic, and kind-hearted man. I think that this was an important change for him and the right path for his career. There needed to be a change in the dynamics of the coaches as Benedictine is becoming a Division II program. This is an exciting time for Benedictine athletics.”

“The University is grateful to Coach Sears for his leadership of our football program,” Benedictine Athletic Director Mark McHorney said, “He taught our student athletes the value of commitment to both academics and football. We wish him well in his new position.”

Coach Sears was highly thought of by team members, coaches and fans alike.

Benedictine Football will now begin the search process for their next Head Coach.