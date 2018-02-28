Men’s Basketball Falls Short of NACC Championship

Gino Fasso

Staff Writer

Benedictine University Men’s Basketball team was defeated by the Aurora University Spartans 76-71 in the NACC championship game last Saturday. With the loss, the Eagles are eliminated from the national tournament and their season has officially ended.

The game never saw one team take a huge lead, as the largest lead of the game was six by the Eagles. Senior Forward Jens Soderholm would hit an early three pointer to give Benedictine their first lead at 11-7, as that basket would give Soderholm three of his team-high 22 points on the game. However, the Spartans would close the gap making it a 33-32 game going into the half.

The Eagles would come out hitting back-to-back threes from Senior Guard Brayden Olson and Sophomore Forward Kenny Bogus to start the second half, but the Eagles could not pull away as Aurora started hitting threes of their own. The Spartans shot an incredible 60 percent from three-point range in the second half.

Aurora would hit two free throws with 5:30 remaining in the game to take their first lead of the game. The Eagles got the game down to one point at 72-71 with a little over a minute left, but it was the Spartans who would go on to score the final five points and win the championship.

With the loss, the Eagles would finish their season with a 17-10 record. The Eagles saw four total players on the all-conference first and second team for the NACC, as well as Olson earning second place in voting for the NACC conference player of the year. Olson would finish his Benedictine career with a total of 1,105 points scored.