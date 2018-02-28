Joss Whedon Exits ‘Batgirl’ Movie

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

Writer and Director Joss Whedon has left Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Batgirl. Last year, news broke from Variety that Whedon was developing the project but he has since left.

Whedon is leaving the film because he couldn’t crack the story. In a statement from The Hollywood Reporter, Whedon said, “Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story.”

The story would have focused on Barbara Gordon, daughter of Commissioner Gordon, taking on the mantle of Batgirl. Variety reports Whedon’s version would have been based off of DC’s 1967 comic book debut of the character titled, “The Million Dollar Debut of Batgirl!”

Whedon is best known for directing Marvel’s The Avengers and for being the creator of the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Whedon also stepped in and handled the re-shoots of Justice League after Director Zack Snyder had to leave the production due to a family tragedy; Whedon received a writing credit on the film.

Warner Bros. is now said be looking for a female director to take over after the success of Wonder Woman. No director shortlist or timetable for when production has been revealed at this time.