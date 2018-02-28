Five of the Worst Accents in Movie History

Emily Nitti

Scene Editor

Accents are hard for most normal people, ask any guy who has tried to sound like Jamie from Outlander—but even if you’re a highly paid actor whose paid for a dialect coach, it’s still hard. Then your failed attempts at French/Russian/Irish ends up immortalized on film till the end of time. At least we just get made fun of by those who heard our terrible imitations, but that doesn’t work for these actors and actresses.

Here’s a list of the five worst accents in movie history:

Jennifer Lawrence in Red Sparrow

Although this movie is not yet out, there hasn’t been a lot of great things about it. J. Law’s accent is one of the most memorable missteps from the film. It’s very similar to Boris and Natasha, only if Natasha thought she might actually be Anastasia Romanov. A movie can have bad wigs or bad accents, not both people!

Anne Hathaway in One Day

Now this was super upsetting to me because, she’s amazing, but even Oscar-winning actresses have their low-points in film. This terrible “romance” was one for Anne. Her attempt at a British accent dips in and out of existence throughout the whole film. When it is in use, it’s all over the place. Congrats if you can accurately depict where her character is actually from in England in the film.

Robert Pattinson in Twilight

In the roughly ten years since Twilight hit theatres, Pattinson has matured into a decently good actor who now chooses interesting and exciting roles. In 2008, he was a teen heart-throb who American accent was…unique. Throughout the saga, but especially in the first movie, he sometimes sounded like he was trying to do a bad Al Pacino in The Godfather, then drops back into the overly enunciated tone of a British actor trying desperately to sound like an American high school student.

James Van Der Beek in Varsity Blues

This is a prime example of what happens when you hire an actor from Connecticut to play a Texan… “BUT AH DON’T WAYUNT YER LAHYF”.

Gerard Butler in S. I Love You

Gerard Butler is a Scottish actor and he has a hard time disguising his native accent when he plays Americans. But nothing has surpassed his lowest of low during his Irish attempt in 2007’s P.S. I Love You. He seems to have a good sense of humor about it though, he even apologized to the nation of Ireland for abusing their native accent.

Let’s just keep the accents to the ones who do them best, those who actually come from the country in which we’re trying to speak in that dialect.