Big 10 Tournament Preview

David Carey

Staff Writer

March Madness will soon be upon us, but colleges are prepping for their conference tournaments for now. The BIG 10 tournament begins Wednesday, February 28th with a first-round match-up between Iowa and Illinois.

The Dark Horse: Michigan as the five seed in this conference seems like they could make a deep run. Michigan has been able to beat UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State, Northwestern and Texas. They play good teams very close and could cause headaches for some of the bigger teams if they make a run.

Overrated Team: Nebraska is the first team that pops out. They have only two wins that stand out: one at home against Michigan and the other was against Northwestern. Beyond that, Nebraska has not been able to get any big wins. They play teams close and they always seem to play down to their competition. Ohio State also seems like another overrated team, especially being the two seed. Although they have beaten Michigan State and Purdue, Ohio State is prone to losing some ugly games.

Championship Pick: I’m going Michigan State over Purdue in the championship. It will be a close one, but I think that Tom Izzo gets his team ready for the NCAA tournament with a big conference tournament championship. In a historically strong conference, the Big 10 looks weaker than previous years, so this will be an interesting tournament to watch.

However, according to Scott Harris of Bleacher Report, “Although every ‘Big Dance’ team can improve their position, the Spartans have a chance to nab a No. 1 seed.”

This incentive to push the selection committee to making them a one seed in the tournament can be all the motivation the Spartans need.