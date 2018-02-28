Benedictine to Host Second Annual Teach-In

Jennifer Flores

News Editor

Benedictine will host the second annual teach in Goodwin Hall next Monday, March 5th. The Teach-in this year revolves around social justice this year.

Last year’s topic was focused more on the Black Lives Matter movement. They had speakers that educated on the movement and why racism was so jarring in our country. The teach-in was such a success in further engaging the community in social issues that it inspired the Benedictine University Dialogue Series.The BenTalks was created from the successful engagement that occurred from the initial teach-in.

“This Teach-In aims to engage the University community in meaningful dialogue around issues of social justice and inequality. Be a part of the conversation,” said an article on the Benedictine website.

There will be an array of panels dealing with issues such as being transgender, domestic abuse, human trafficking and more. To sign up for the teach in you can either sign up the day of at 8 A.M. in Goodwin or on the teach-in link.

The feature of the evening will be “Art & Justice Storycatchers Theatre’s Changing Voices Ensemble”. The event will be held in Goodwin auditorium at 6:30 P.M.

Some of the other keynote speakers include Catherine S. Ramírez, Ph.D., from the University of California, Santa Cruz discussing “Assimilation: An Alternative History” at 9:00 A.M. Kevin Coval (Young Chicago Authors) will discuss “Hip-Hop & Social Justice in the Civic Sphere” at 1:30 P.M. in Goodwin Hall Auditorium.