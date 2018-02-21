The Movie You Should See in February

Samara Wiley

Staff Writer

JUMANJI: Welcome to the Jungle:

Film overview: Finding an old board game was no big deal right! Except when you accidentally become part of the game

The remake of the 1995 classic takes a modern turn when four high school misfits discover the world of JUMANJI in an old video game console and must play to survive. Not only will they have to save JUMANJI to get home, but first must work out their differences among one another. This adventure will tempt you never look at video games the same way again.

Directed by Jake Kasdan with a comedic all-star cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillian in this hilarious twist on the wildest adventure since back in the day when board games were just simple pastimes not magic portals.

Review: A wild ride awaits with this film, I gave this film a five besides the laugh out loud jokes from star funny man Kevin Hart and the action-packed adventures that would make any video game lover want to be trapped in the game. The use of different talents is all put to the test as well as making unlikely students from different social circles band together to get home. Teamwork is the obstacle of saving the day, get past this and you win! Watch JUMANJI if you want a laugh aloud adventure into the jungle.