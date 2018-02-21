Cleveland Indians to Get Rid of Chief Wahoo Logo

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

One of the most iconic sports logos will no longer be in use after the 2018 Major League Baseball season. The Cleveland Indians will getting rid of their Chief Wahoo logo after this season after backlash from Native American tribes.

The Indians are not the only major American sports team to be criticized on their logo by the tribes, but they are one of the first in the major sports to make a major change to their logo.

Phillip Yenyo, the executive director of The American Indian movement said, “Why wait? If you are going to go this far and get rid of it, why not do it now?”

The Indians will no longer be wearing the logo on the field, but will continue to sell the merchandise until the run out of stock with the Chief Wahoo logo.

The Indians are not the only major sports team to come under fire for their logo. A current major controversy in the NFL is the topic of whether or not the Washington Redskins should change their logo. The Redskins have said that they have no plans to change their name or the logo in the near future.

What do you think? Should sports teams with logos or names that can be considered racist be forced to change their names or logos? Let us know in the poll below.