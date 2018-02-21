Benedictine Baseball Season Preview

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Baseball team is preparing to begin the 2018 season on Sunday, March 4th when they travel to Webster University to play three games.

Last season, the team finished the season with a 24-18 record, but they will not be returning many key players from last year’s team. The team lost 12 seniors and most of the starting lineup to graduation.

The team will however feature several key familiar faces such as Senior Catcher D.J Dillon, Senior Third Baseman Brandon Gipson and Junior Pitcher Frank Greco.

When asked about this upcoming season, Gipson said, “Even with all of the new faces in the locker room, there is a ton of talent and we are hungry to win the conference title.”

This season will be coach Adam Smith’s third season as Benedictine’s head coach.