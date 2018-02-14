Joaquin Phoenix in Talks to Play the Joker in Standalone Movie

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

Three-time Academy Award nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to portray the Joker in a standalone film, according to Variety. The film is being produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Todd Phillips.

The Joker standalone film is expected to be an origin story taking place in the 1980’s. The film is going to be developed under a separate banner that differs from the current DC Films shared universe.

Jared Leto most recently took over the mantle of the Joker, playing him in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Leto is still expected to serve as the Joker for the DC Films universe and return in another film.

It was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Leonardo DiCaprio was originally wanted by Warner Bros. to take on the role. DiCaprio has a strong relationship with Martin Scorsese who is producing the film.

Phoenix is no stranger to being in negotiations to star in a comic book movie. Phoenix was in talks to play Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange and Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

There is no release date set for the film yet, but Phoenix would join a long list of actors who have played the iconic role in live action. Jack Nicholson played the character in the 1989’s Batman and Heath Ledger, who most notably passed away after his Academy Award winning portrayal in The Dark Knight.