Eagles’ Title Hopes On The Line

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Eagles Men’s Basketball Team enters the final week of the regular season in sole possession of first place in the NACC. The team holds a record of 16-7 overall and 15-3 in NACC conference play.

Rival Aurora University currently holds the second spot and are only one game back, while MSOE (13-6 in NACC play) and the rest of the conference, have been eliminated from the regular season title race. The Eagles have jumped out to the conference lead in large part due to an eight game conference win streak.

If the Eagles can take care of business on this road trip, they will capture the NACC regular season title and will set themselves up nicely for the conference tournament where they would be the top seed.

The Eagles’ remaining schedule consists of road matchups against Wisconsin Lutheran College (6-12 in NACC play) on Feb. 14th and Edgewood College (8-10 in NACC play) on Feb. 17th.

Students who would like to stream the road games can do so using the links provided below:

Wisconsin Lutheran Stream – Feb. 14th – 7 P.M-http://wlcsports.com/fans/warriorssportsnetwork

Edgewood College Stream – Feb. 17th – 7 P.M. – http://www.edgewoodcollegeeagles.com/watch/?Live=40&type=Live