Cubs Solidify Ace With Yu Darvish Signing

David Carey

Staff Writer

The Chicago Cubs made big news on Saturday when they signed prized free agent Starting Pitcher Yu Darvish to a six-year, $126 million dollar contract. Darvish will be a nice addition to an already polished starting rotation that also features Starting Pitchers Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks.

Darvish has spent his career playing in Japan before coming to the MLB in 2012, where he played for the Rangers and was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2017 season. Darvish brings a career 3.42 ERA into a relatively hitter friendly park in Wrigley Field and should be a fun pitcher to watch for the next six years.

Besides the Darvish signing, there still remains some big name free agents that are waiting to be signed. One of them is a former Cub, Starting Pitcher Jake Arietta. Arietta seems primed to sign with a team like the Twins, Angels, or Dodgers who could push for playoff contention in 2018. Former Arizona Diamondback outfielder JD Martinez, who had a career-high 45 home runs in 2017 is also still entertaining offers.

MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman notes that, “Red Sox and at least one other team remain in talks with Martinez. The sides are talking but JD is also willing to wait it out.”

Although the Red Sox would be the best fit for Martinez, a team like the Mariners or Angels could make a move for him late.

In a historically slow offseason and with spring training starting in the next couple weeks, anything is possible.