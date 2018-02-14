Benedictine Community Grieves Loss of Professor MeShelda Jackson

Logan Hanson

Editor-In-Chief

It is with a heavy heart that The Candor reports the loss of beloved faculty member Dr. MeShelda Jackson. Jackson, who was a member of the Benedictine community since 2006, passed away Tuesday morning after a long battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness I share the news of the passing of MeShelda Jackson this morning,” Provost Jim Payne sent in an email to staff members, “As many of you know MeShelda had been battling cancer for some time while continuing to serve the School of Education and the campus community as a valued friend and colleague. I was always amazed by MeShelda’s perseverance in living life to its fullest—a true testament to her human spirit.”

Jackson played an integral part in the University’s College of Education and Health Services as she served as Chair of the School of Education as well as her duties as a professor. Jackson had been a professor in higher education for 17 years after she received her Ph.D. in Special Education at the University of Pittsburgh. Her loss will be felt by all members of the community as students will miss their beloved professor.

“She was such a caring and warm-hearted lady, always willing to do what was needed for her students and be the best they could be,” said School of Education student Gina Christopher, “Her sense of humor and kindness will truly be missed.”

“Your prayers and thoughts will be greatly appreciated in remembrance of MeShelda as her daughter, Alexis, and extended family and friends mourn her passing,” said Payne.

A memorial service will be held this Saturday, February 17 at 11 AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Naperville. According to Provost Payne, in lieu of flowers donations may be made the Benedictine University Music Department or St. John’s Episcopal Church.