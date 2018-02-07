The First ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Footage Debuts During the Super Bowl

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

The long-awaited first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted during the first quarter of Super Bowl LII Sunday night. The 45-second TV Spot showed off a quick glimpse at the next installment in the Star Wars franchise, taking place between the Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope movies.

Solo is the second installment of the Star Wars standalone films, dubbed as stories. The previous standalone film was Rogue One, about the events leading up to Star Wars: A New Hope. The standalone films are said to have a different feel compared to the Skywalker Saga films. The footage seems to display a western and heist feel to Solo, following the early years of the space scoundrel.

The TV spot also featured the first look at Alden Ehrenreich’s young Han Solo. Ehrenreich is taking over the iconic role from actor Harrison Ford, who last appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ehrenreich, a relative unknown, won the part after a massive casting search.

A teaser trailer was also released the following morning on Good Morning America, showcasing more footage of the film. The teaser showed more of Ehrenreich’s portrayal of Solo, as well as new characters Qi’ra, portrayed by Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson’s Beckett. The footage also featured classic characters, Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover, and Chewbacca.

Solo went through some turmoil during its production after the firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller near the end of filming. Lucasfilm later hired Academy Award winner Ron Howard to replace the directing duo.

Solo was written by veteran Star Wars writer, Lawrence Kasdan with his son Jon. While John Powell is writing the score, legendary film composer John Williams is returning to create a musical theme for Han Solo.

Despite getting the first footage of the film four months out from release, Solo: A Star Wars Story is still set for May 25th. This will be the first Star Wars film since Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, to be released on the franchise’s traditional Memorial Day weekend spot.

Below are both the Super Bowl ad and the Teaser trailer: