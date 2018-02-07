Men’s Basketball Stays Hot

Gino Fasso

Staff Writer

The Benedictine Eagles Men’s Basketball team won their 5th straight game, defeating Rockford University on Wednesday, February 1st by a score of 90-80. With this win, the Eagles regain control of first place in the NACC.

The Eagles brought the defense early, as they held Rockford to only six points for the first five minutes of the game. The Eagles would hold a tight 37-36 lead going into halftime, while shooting 50 percent from the field in the half. Senior Forward Jens Soderholm would come out of the locker room hot for the second half, as he scored 10 consecutive points to give the Eagles a 54-49 lead. The game would see a total of four ties and six lead changes throughout the game. Senior Guard Brayden Olson would lead the team to a 9-2 run to finish off the game, giving the Eagles a 10 point win.

Olson recorded another double-double putting up 17 points and 11 assists. Forward Sophomore Eric Grygo also had a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Grygo was a perfect 7-7 from the field in the first half. Soderholm netted 23 points off the bench and Sophomore Kenny Bogus had a career high of 25 points and also led the team in scoring.

“We’re playing great team basketball at the perfect time,” said Olson when asked about this big win, “We’re coming to the homestretch and the NACC is still up for grabs, so these are big wins for us. Everything is clicking, we just have to stay hot.”

The Eagles will look to extend their streak against conference rival Concordia University-Chicago this Saturday in the Rice Center for Senior Day.