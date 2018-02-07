Averkamp Wins 50th Game as Women’s Basketball Defeats Rockford

Gino Fasso

Staff Writer

The Benedictine Women’s Basketball team dominated Rockford University on Tuesday, January 30th winning by a score of 80-52. With the victory, Head Coach Charlie Averkamp earned his 50th win as head coach for the Eagles.

The game started with great defense, as there was no score by either team for the first three minutes of the game. The Eagles would turn the ball over a season high 27 times before the game ended. Rockford would take an early seven point lead, but Benedictine would take the lead after a three-point shot by Freshman Guard Madisyn Fischer. The Eagles went into half time with a 43-18 lead.

The Eagles started the 2nd half hot as they went on an 18-2 run, increasing their lead to 61-20. Rockford would be held to shooting 30 percent on the game. The Eagles would go on to win the game 80-52.

Junior Guard D’Asia Williams led the team, putting up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Forward Allison Michalski had 10 points off the bench in only 12 minutes. A season high 14 players made it into the scoring column for the Eagles. The only negative of the game for the Eagles was the season high turnovers.

With the win, Averkamp’s official record as head coach becomes 50-23.

Benedictine will travel to Mequon, Wisconsin for their next game to take on Concordia University-Wisconsin on Wednesday, February 7th.