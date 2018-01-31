The 2018 Grammy Winners

Emily Nitti

Scene Writer

The 60th annual Grammy Awards were hosted by James Corden on January 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The award show nodded to Hollywood’s #MeToo movement both on the red carpet and during the ceremony.

Bruno Mars swept the night away winning the top categories: Best Album for 24K Magic, Best Record for 24K Magic and Song of the Year for That’s What I Like.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the rap categories winning Best Rap Performance for his song HUMBLE., Best Rap/Sung Performance for his song featuring Rihanna LOYALTY., Best Rap Song HUMBLE. and Best Rap Album. Alessia Cara won for Best New Artist of the Year.

Christ Stapleton was the big winner in the Country genre winning Best Country Solo Performance for his song Either Way, Best Country Song for Broken Halos and Best Country Album for From A Room: Volume 1.

Best Pop Solo Performance: Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

Best Pop Vocal Album: ÷ – Ed Sheeran

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Redbone – Childish Gambino

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Better Man – Little Big Town

Best Roots Gospel Album: Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope – Reba McEntire

Best Latin Pop Album: El Dorado – Shakira

Best Comedy Album: The Age of Spin/Deep in the Heart of Texas – Dave Chappelle