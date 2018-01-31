Super Bowl Preview

David Carey

Staff Writer

One of the biggest television events of the year is coming up this Sunday as the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 52nd annual Super Bowl. Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady will be attempting to get his sixth Super Bowl ring at the age of 40.

To stop the Patriots from winning back to back Super Bowls, the Eagles must rely on Quarterback Nick Foles to be near perfect. The Achilles heel for the Patriots all season has been their defense, so the Eagles offense need to hit the ground running early.

The Patriots defense allows the second most yards per carry and if the Eagles can lean on Running Backs Jay Ajayi and LaGarrette Blount to create a balanced run and pass offense, it could be a long night for the Patriots defense.

On the other side, the Patriots offense has been unstoppable this season, leading the NFL in total yards and points per game. One of Brady’s favorite targets, Tight End Rob Gronkowski, left last week’s game early with concussion-like symptoms and it is still not known if he will play Sunday.

If the Eagles want to win, they must rely on their defensive line to put pressure on Brady.

Andy Benoit of SI.com says, “Brady’s football IQ now tops most coaches’, allowing New England to run the league’s most expensive offensive team.”

The extra week of preparation should help the Eagles, but it won’t be enough as this writer believes the Patriots will win 31-28 in a Super Bowl slug-fest.

Who is your pick to win the 52nd Super Bowl? Let us know in the poll below.