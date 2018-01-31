Benedictine University Continues Search for College Deans

Logan Hanson

Editor-In-Chief

Benedictine University is continuing its search for new deans for the four colleges to start prior to the 2018-2019 school year. The new deans will head the College of Business, the College of Education and Health Services, the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Science.

The University is currently in the process of bringing finalists candidates to campus and conducting on-site interviews for the College of Business and College of Liberal Arts after recently naming new deans to both the College of Science and College of Education and Health.

“It’s quite the task to search for four deans at one time,” said Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs James Payne, “I think we are making good strides and so I think we have had good candidate pools.”

The searches were appointed to Dr. Payne from President Brophy to replace acting deans with permanent deans by the start of the 2018 school year. To narrow down the candidate pool, each college organized a search committee to select candidates to bring to campus. Each college was permitted to bring up to three semi-finalists to campus according to Payne.

“We have shifted through scores of applications, conducted video interviews of eight candidates, and are in the middle of three on-campus visits,” said Associate Professor Rita George-Tvrtkovic, who served as the head of the College of Liberal Arts search committee, “The five committee members are working hard to get the best candidate.”

Over the past couple of months, the University was able to fill two of the four open positions on campus. Benedictine named Dr. William Law as the new Dean of Science on December 12 according to a press release by the school. The University followed this up by appointing Dr. Christopher Duffrin as the Dean of the College of Education and Health Services in an email to Benedictine Faculty from Dr. Payne. Dr. Payne hopes that the new deans will be able to start work around the same time in June of this year.

“Right now we are bringing candidates to campus for the college of liberal arts and the college of business,” said Payne, “We are just trying to wrap [the process] up and see how successful we are through all four searches.”

University faculty members are excited for the unique opportunity to work with the newest members of the campus community.

“We hope they bring energy and new ideas,” said George-Tvrtkovic, “But also be able to understand Benedictine’s mission and integrate well with current faculty and staff.”

With the search process winding down, expect the remaining deans to be named over the remaining months of the school year.