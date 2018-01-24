Anxiety in College Students

Kathleen Rusch

Staff Writer

Over the past few years, studies have shown that anxiety disorders have been one of the most common mental health diagnoses in college students. But the difficulty of maintaining a healthy college life should surprise no one. College students who struggle to achieve high academic, social and personal expectations leave themselves vulnerable to developing troublesome mental health conditions such as anxiety disorders.

It’s no wonder then that 30% of college students reported that the stress they experience negatively affects their academic performance; another 85% say that they’ve felt overwhelmed by their responsibilities at some point during their semester. Taking this into consideration, it’s important that students establish routines to help alleviate stress.

Hope Keber, the Director of the Benedictine University Counseling Center, says that students can mitigate the negative effects of stress by eating a healthy diet, exercising, taking time for themselves, practicing breathing or meditation, and making a schedule to help manage daily tasks. By implementing these tactics, students are more likely to properly manage their stress before it becomes a serious mental health issue.

For some students however, managing stress on their own may not be enough. Students who begin struggling to concentrate in classes, distancing themselves from friends or family, or having difficulty sleeping may be showing signs of an anxiety disorder. When anxiety interferes with a student’s daily life, it’s recommended that they seek professional help.

For Benedictine students, the Counseling Center offers free and confidential counseling sessions. Students can visit the counseling center as many times as they’d like to treat a mental health problem they may have or even if they need help with overcoming any personal issues.

Students can call or walk in to schedule an appointment from 9am – 5pm from Monday through Friday. Students who wish to make an appointment at the Counseling Center can call 630-829-1800 or visit the Counseling Center in Krasa Room 112. More information about the Counseling Center can be found on their website.