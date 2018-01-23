Men’s Basketball Jumps to Second in the NACC

Gino Fasso

Staff Writer

The Benedictine Eagles Men’s Basketball team defeated Lakeland University this past Saturday, January 20, by a score of 97 to 65. With the win, Benedictine reclaimed second place in the NACC with the victory. The NACC is currently led by Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE).

The Eagles came out strong, as they began the game with a 10-0 run, and never gave up the lead for the duration of the game. The team shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, leaving the Lakeland Muskies in a hole they could not dig themselves out of. The Muskies fought back at the beginning of the second half to cut the Eagles lead to six, but once again the Eagles would go on another run, this time 12-0, finished off by a flashy dunk from Kenny Bogus. Senior guard Brayden Olson continued his fantastic season by putting up a team high of 24 points and seven assists.

A major key to the Eagles success against the Muskies was Senior guard Kejaun Glosson who notched a new career high in points. He scored 18 points for the game, while also notching five steals and four assists.

When asked about how scoring came so easily for him this game, Glosson said “The offense was really flowing tonight. We’re at that point in the season where we all just want to win, and we know when we play unselfish we can run teams out of the gym. Tonight we did that, and the ball just happened to find me at the right times.”

The Eagles are off for a full week until this upcoming Saturday, January 27th, where the Eagles will host Edgewood University in the Rice Center.