Lebron James Instagram Post Causes Stir

Kyle Bock

Sports Editor

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Cleveland Cavaliers Small Forward LeBron James became the youngest player in the history of the NBA, to score 30,000 career points. At 33 years and 24 days old, James passed the player who held the record before him, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who accomplished the feat at 34 years and 104 days old.

This was a moment that should have been celebrated, but instead James’ name is being talked about for a different reason.

Before Tuesday night’s game, James took to Instagram where he made a post congratulating himself for the accomplishment, but there was one problem, he had not actually scored the 30,000 career points yet. He went into the game later that night still needing nine points to reach 30,000.

The post that caused the stir read like this,“Wanna be one of the first to Congratulate you on this accomplishment/achievement tonight that you’ll reach! Only a handful has reach/seen it too and while I know it’s never been a goal of yours from the beginning try(please try) to take a moment for yourself on how you’ve done it! The House you’re about to be apart of has only 6 seats in it(as of now) but 1 more will be added and you should be very proud and honored to be invited inside. There’s so many people to thank who has help this even become possible(so thank them all) and when u finally get your moment(alone) to yourself smile, look up to the higher skies and say THANK YOU! So with that said, “Congrats again Young King.”

The post reflects why James is one of the most polarizing athletes in sports today. Many people love him and many people love to hate him. This post certainly did not earn James many more new fans.