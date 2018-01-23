How Social Media Doesn’t Motivate Users

Omair Ali

Perspectives Editor

People use their imagination to devise their wishes and use reason to make their wishes happen as realistically as possible. But, often both imagination and reason are distorted by the world around us. In no place is this distortion more evident than social media.

Social media is frequented by users whose lifestyles of the younger generations appear to revolve around the cell phone, including the virtual access to social media. Social media gives users access to a mountain of personalities, including those living ideal lifestyles.

Replicating the materialistic lifestyles of famous social media users is impossible for most. Many social media stars have popularity secondary to their status, implying that followers are only capable of admiration. Many stars, to maintain their image, will flood their feeds with content, followed by their followers obligingly engaging with their content. What often occupies the social media user’s attention is the limitless supply of content, which is more enticing to explore than examining content in detail.

For some, the compulsion to browse social media is simply to pass the time. For others, the compulsion to go on social media can develop misconstrued ideas on healthy living. Paired with compulsory behavior, the normalization of an ideal lifestyle in social media content– having fame, luxury, or beauty– can hurt self-esteem.

But the admiration on social media is not necessarily synonymous with inspiration. Social media content fails to leave a lasting impression on followers. Self-improvement incorporates intrinsically driven thinking that reflects an awareness of one’s personal troubles, which does not solicit the teachings of social media celebrities, whose advice is both unreliable and unspecific to anyone’s personal circumstance to be of value.

In general, most of us—including social media stars– must find a “happy medium,” a state lacking perfection, but personal desires are largely met. Furthermore, one should be aware that happiness may evade our consciousness at any given moment, unlike the impression of never-ending happiness that social media content gives.

Simply put, inspiration is not born out of taking a moment to appreciate another person’s online content. So those seeking advice or encouragement should think twice before seeking the lifestyles on social media as their main resource.