Britney Spears Announces Piece of Me World Tour 2018 Dates

Emily Nitti

Scene Editor

Britney Spears is taking her Vegas show on the road as her four-year residency in Las Vegas came to an end on New Year’s Eve. Tuesday morning, the singer announced that she will soon be taking her performance worldwide.

“I’m so excited to announce that we’re bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!” said Spears in her Twitter announcement to her 56.7 million followers, “See you guys this summer.”

Britney: Piece of Me was the show that made Vegas residencies cool again. The tour will begin in Washington D.C. in July and come to an end in London the following month. This tour will be the last time anyone will be able to see the Piece of Me spectacle, unless you’re lucky enough to find the performance on YouTube.

Limited tickets for Spears’ North American tour dates will go on sale January 26. Unfortunately, the tour will not be making its way through the Midwest. However, a short trip to D.C. is a definitely a trip worth taking.

Oops! She’s done it again! This tour will not be one to forget.