2018 Academy Awards Nominations Revealed

Ryden Scarnato
Staff Writer
The nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. The contenders for this year’s best in film were revealed by actors Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish via live stream.
Guillermo del Toro’s Shape of Water received the most nominations with 13 nods including, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original screenplay. Christopher Nolan’s war film, Dunkirk collected eight nominations and was the Golden Globes winner for Best Motion Picture-Drama. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri collected seven nominations for the ceremony.
There are nine films competing for this year’s Best Picture category with Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri all vying for the award.
The 90th edition of the Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 4 with host Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.
Here are some of the major nominations:
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actress in a Supporting Role
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent