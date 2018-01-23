2018 Academy Awards Nominations Revealed

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

The nominations for the 2018 Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. The contenders for this year’s best in film were revealed by actors Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish via live stream.

Guillermo del Toro’s Shape of Water received the most nominations with 13 nods including, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original screenplay. Christopher Nolan’s war film, Dunkirk collected eight nominations and was the Golden Globes winner for Best Motion Picture-Drama. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri collected seven nominations for the ceremony.

There are nine films competing for this year’s Best Picture category with Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri all vying for the award.

The 90th edition of the Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 4 with host Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Here are some of the major nominations:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent