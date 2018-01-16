Oprah for 2020 Presidential Candidate

Emily Nitti

Scene Editor

Hollywood’s biggest stars were lining up to support a potential Oprah Winfrey presidential bid at the 75th Golden Globes, after her acceptance speech of the Cecil B. DeMille award of lifetime achievement which she was given during the ceremony.

“A new day is on the horizon,” said Winfrey during her lengthy yet motivating acceptance speech. She used her platform to discuss how change needs to happen not only within the celebrity part of the industry, but also with the people behind the cameras.

Zoe Kravitz of the HBO show, Big Little Lies told ABC News, “Honestly, President Winfrey, it just rolls off the tongue”.

“I am all about Oprah 2020,” said Allison Janney to ABC News host Lara Spencer, “I am there for her.”

This Is Us star Sterling Brown believe the presidency may limit Winfrey but told Spencer, “God we could use her. However, she moves forward in 2020, she’s helping the universe as it is already.”

The thought of President Winfrey began almost as soon as the awards show did, as the host Seth Meyers made a joke telling Winfrey not to run during his opening monologue. “In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. And some have said that night convinced him to run. And if that’s true, I would just like to say Oprah you will never be president.”

This joke started the trend throughout the night of Winfrey 2020, and even her partner Stedman Graham said this when asked about the potential presidential bid, “It’s up to the people, she would absolutely do it.”

Winfrey’s passionate speech accepting this award and becoming the first black woman to do so put more celebs in her corner.

John Stamos tweeted, “#Oprah2020”, while Sarah Silverman tweeted, “Oprah/Michelle 2020”.

Winfrey ended her speech discussing the “Me Too” movement saying, “So, I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon and when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become leaders who take us to the time when nobody has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

It’s not confirmed, but Oprah 2020 could change the world.