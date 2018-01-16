Golden Globes 2018 Recap

Ryden Scarnato

Staff Writer

Awards season is upon us! The 75th Golden Globes Awards, took place Sunday January 7. Seth Meyers hosted the event honoring the best of the year in film and television awards based on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The ceremony had a consistent message, calling out the sexual harassment allegations that has plagued the industry. A majority of the stars were sporting all black in support of the Time’s “Up” movement.

One of the most memorable moments from the night was Oprah Winfrey receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement. Oprah became the first black woman to ever receive the award and went on to give a rousing nine minute speech.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home the award for Best Motion Picture-Drama while Lady Bird won Best Motion Picture for a musical or comedy. Guillermo del Toro was awarded Best Director for his efforts on The Shape of Water.

Gary Oldman won Best Actor-Drama for his performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Frances McDormand won for Best Actress Drama. James Franco and Saoirse Ronan won for Best Actor and Actress in a comedy or musical respectively.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri walked out with the most wins on the night with four while Shape of the Water and Lady Bird finished with two each.

In television, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale won for Best Series Drama and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won Best Series Comedy or Musical.

Big Little Lies collected the most television awards with four. The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel both received two awards.