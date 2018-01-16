Benedictine University Hosts Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast

Jennifer Flores

News Editor

The 23rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship Breakfast took place on Monday, January 15. The event was scheduled at 8 AM yet started 15 minutes late due to bad weather.

The event stressed Dr. King’s message of diversity and unity as well as how to inspire a change in the world. The breakfast’s keynote speaker was Dalitso Sulamoyo, Ph.D. He is a Benedictine alumni who took Dr. King’s message and applied it to his life and help shape his career.

Dr. Sulamayo life was described as “his personal journey was the catalyst that made economic and social justice a focal part of his career,” in the program for the breakfast. Sulamoyo is the CEO of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission. In 2010, Sulamayo was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award from the Illinois Head Start Association.

During the breakfast, one Benedictine student and one College of DuPage student were awarded the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship. President Dr. Brophy of Benedictine University and President Dr. Rondeau of College of DuPage awarded their respective student’s their scholarships after a brief introduction.

“This event was especially meaningful on two levels. One it was so great to have Dalitso back as a graduate to speak to our group. And secondly given everything that has been going on in the country, it was nice to come together in a warm setting and celebrate justice,” said Brophy.

The event celebrated justice and reminded people that everyone can be an activist and fight for what is right. Everyone has a role that we can play in order to better not only our Benedictine community, but our country as whole.