Morton Arboretum to Host Illumination Event on Saturday

Jennifer Flores

Staff Writer

December has started and with Christmas and Finals coming up it’s a more stressful time than one full of cheer. However, when things are tough it is always good to take some time for one’s self. The Morton Arboretum is is hosting its yearly illumination event. The event will take place on Saturday, December 9th for only ten dollars a ticket.

This event is perfect for a last get together with one’s Benedictine friend group before finals commence and the break starts. This event can be the last outing of the school year one can have and allows the opportunity to create a good memory.

The event is described as “ An award-winning, one-mile outdoor walking tour on a paved path winding through 50 acres of The Morton Arboretum’s celebrated tree collections.”

There are a variety of attractions for everyone including several fire pits to warm up along the route. The path takes one by an illuminated lake, a hill with giant ornaments and some chandeliers that appear to be straight out of a Harry Potter book. It will be cold during this event so dress accordingly.

“It is beautiful and a perfect winter-date spot without having to drive to the city,” said Junior Mike Santarelli.

This event is sponsored by Student Activities and Leadership Development. The tickets can be purchased at Krasa 020. If you have any questions you can contact kbuell@ben.edu.