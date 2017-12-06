Finals Studying Today with Black Student Union

Zaakirah Mujid

Staff Writer

Procrastination, unanswered questions, slow progress, these are all problems that can be solved with a study group. Finals start next week so the Black Student Union will be holding a joint study with the executive board today, Wednesday, December 6th from 7:30-11 p.m. in the BenUnion Underground.

BSU has been a huge advocate for academics this semester, as they have shown in previous efforts with their spring semester schedule assistance and scholarship planning. BSU shared some advice about finals week during their club meeting:

-Eat a balanced diet

-Drink plenty of water

-Pace yourself

-Don’t stress because we have been preparing all semester.

Show up with your study guides, questions, headphones and all else needed to make finals week a success; snacks will be provided. Get to know the group, and take breaks with them by playing the games available in the BenUnion Underground, such as pool and ping-pong.