Fashion Photographer Bruce Weber Accused of Sexual Harassment

Emily Nitti

Staff Writer

Again, sexual harassment is in the media. This time it’s in the modeling and fashion industry.

Male model, Jason Boyce, has accused fashion photographer Bruce Weber of sexual harassment that happened back in December 2014. Bruce Weber is known for his work in Vogue magazine and Rolling Stone magazine.

According to the New York Post, Jason Boyce says the incident happened three years ago during a photo shoot where Weber was the photographer. Boyce says Weber arrived on set and closed the door to the studio, leaving the two alone in one of the back rooms.

From the Manhattan Supreme Court Suit, “Mr. Boyce, who had been photographed numerous times in the past, was then subjected to a series of practices by Mr. Weber that were unlike any he had experienced previously.” At the time Boyce was 28 and Weber was 68.

Because of Weber’s influence in the industry, Boyce was reminded by his agent at the time to not mess up this opportunity to be photographed by him so he followed suit with Weber’s inappropriate requests.

Another male model, Mark Ricketson, also accused Weber of sexual harassment on the set of a photo shoot.

TMZ reported that both Boyce and Ricketson appeared with their attorney Lisa Bloom on Tuesday, December 4 for a news conference. Boyce publicly spoke for the first time about the allegations detailed in the lawsuit that was filed on Friday, December 1.

Ricketson spoke at the news conference and said his encounter with Weber occurred when he was just 18 years old. Ricketson said that he knew if he protested or refused, he would be blacklisted.

In the lawsuit, it alleges that Weber’s actions led to the end of Boyce’s modeling career.

According to The New York Post, “Mr. Boyce felt intense dread at the thought of a modeling career in an industry where Mr. Weber was considered by many to be a top photographer and primary champion of male models,” from the court documents.

Boyce was worried that he would not be able to avoid Weber remaining in the industry.

Weber has yet to speak out about the accusations.