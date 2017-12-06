Candor to Create Investigative Journalism Team

The Candor

Much about the job of the media is being debated in the media itself. Every day, journalists are tasked with sifting through “fake news” to find the truth about any given situation. That process can be exhausting and leaves little time for more in-depth pieces and that is why The Candor has decided to create a new department inside our publication.

In spring 2018, The Candor will create a new team of journalists whose sole responsibility is to do long-term, investigative stories about campus and community issue; the team will report directly to the Editor-and-Chief. The yet unnamed team will be given latitude as far as story topics, resources and deadlines are concerned.

If you are interested in joining the team or simply want to help, please let us know: thecandor@yahoo.com